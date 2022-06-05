Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.