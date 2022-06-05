Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
