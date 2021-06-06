Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.