Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.