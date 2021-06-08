This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Win…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it tha…
Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast i…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Periods of…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% …
Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Wednesday. Temperatur…
This evening in Dothan: Generally fair. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Friday. It looks like i…
This evening in Dothan: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F.…