Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Generally fair. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect pe…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast br…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can …
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…