Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

