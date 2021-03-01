This evening in Dothan: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. …
Dothan's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatur…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
For the drive home in Dothan: Overcast. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly clo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks …