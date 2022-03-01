 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

