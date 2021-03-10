 Skip to main content
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Mainly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

