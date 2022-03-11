Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then windy overnight with more widespread storms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures in Dothan will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.