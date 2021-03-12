 Skip to main content
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

