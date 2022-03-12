This evening in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Hard freeze expected. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
