Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

