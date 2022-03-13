This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Dothan. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.
