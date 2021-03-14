Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.