This evening in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
