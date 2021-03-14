 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert