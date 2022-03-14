Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.
