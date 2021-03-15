Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
