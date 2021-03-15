Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.