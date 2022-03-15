Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Rain early. Scattered thunderstorms late. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.