Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Mainly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.