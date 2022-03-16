This evening in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: Rain early. Scattered thunderstorms late. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temper…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will se…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Dothan area Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25…
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. …
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms ar…
This evening in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Hard freeze expected. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be…