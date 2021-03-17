Dothan's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
