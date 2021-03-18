This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
