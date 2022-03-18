Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will se…
Dothan's evening forecast: Rain early. Scattered thunderstorms late. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temper…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Dothan area Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. …
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 deg…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
This evening in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Hard freeze expected. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomo…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be…