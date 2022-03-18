Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.