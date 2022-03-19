Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will se…
Dothan's evening forecast: Rain early. Scattered thunderstorms late. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temper…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 deg…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty w…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Dothan. It should…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…