Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph.