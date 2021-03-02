Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
