Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

