Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

