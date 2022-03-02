Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
