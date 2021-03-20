This evening's outlook for Dothan: Generally fair. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
