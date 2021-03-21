 Skip to main content
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

