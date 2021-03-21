For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Dothan. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 d…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Generally fair. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s t…
Dothan's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S a…
This evening in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The area wil…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 64F. Wi…
This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks l…
Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It …