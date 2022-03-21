Dothan's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
