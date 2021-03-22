Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.