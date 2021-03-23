This evening in Dothan: Periods of rain. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
