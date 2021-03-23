 Skip to main content
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Periods of rain. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

