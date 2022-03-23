Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.