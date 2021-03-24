This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
