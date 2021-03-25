Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.