 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert