Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph.