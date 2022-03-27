Dothan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
