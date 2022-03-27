 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert