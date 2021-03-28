This evening's outlook for Dothan: A shower is possible early. Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
