This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
