Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Dothan. It should…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast cal…
Dothan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to re…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's te…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It loo…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect cl…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…