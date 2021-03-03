Dothan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It …
Dothan's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatur…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rai…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
This evening in Dothan: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Dothan fo…
For the drive home in Dothan: Overcast. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly clo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…