This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 37…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low.…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of s…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Dothan folks sho…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A shower is possible early. Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Dothan will see warm temperatures thi…
For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Dothan. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…