Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to thunderstorms and gusty winds later at night. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Local Weather

