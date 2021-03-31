Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.