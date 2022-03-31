 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert