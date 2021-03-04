Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.