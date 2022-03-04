Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.