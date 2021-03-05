This evening's outlook for Dothan: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
