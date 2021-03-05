 Skip to main content
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

