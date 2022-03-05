Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.