Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.