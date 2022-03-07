 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

